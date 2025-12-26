Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) versus Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Head-To-Head Review

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -15.77% -63.75% -22.21% Cheesecake Factory 4.33% 46.35% 5.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Cheesecake Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cheesecake Factory 4 5 10 0 2.32

Valuation & Earnings

Cheesecake Factory has a consensus target price of $59.18, indicating a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Cheesecake Factory”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $29.58 million 0.45 -$6.12 million ($0.61) -2.80 Cheesecake Factory $3.58 billion 0.72 $156.78 million $3.30 15.61

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It operates restaurants under the brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Flower Child, Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

