Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.0357.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $299.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 71.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 34,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 55,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

