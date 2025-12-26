Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,242.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,242.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,820 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,489 target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,090 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bellway in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,844 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Simon Scougall sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,767, for a total transaction of £128,195.11. Also, insider Shane Doherty bought 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 636 per share, for a total transaction of £12,853.56. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWY opened at GBX 2,682 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,687.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,588.87. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,134 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 176.70 EPS for the quarter. Bellway had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bellway will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellway announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

