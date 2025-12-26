Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $130.63

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.6250.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE ALV opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Autoliv by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.