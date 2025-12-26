Analyzing OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) & Pinewood Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PINWF)

Pinewood Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) and OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of OPENLANE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of OPENLANE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pinewood Technologies Group and OPENLANE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinewood Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 OPENLANE 0 2 4 1 2.86

Earnings & Valuation

OPENLANE has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.20%. Given OPENLANE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OPENLANE is more favorable than Pinewood Technologies Group.

This table compares Pinewood Technologies Group and OPENLANE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinewood Technologies Group $30.47 million N/A $101.63 million N/A N/A OPENLANE $1.79 billion 1.83 $109.90 million $0.87 35.49

OPENLANE has higher revenue and earnings than Pinewood Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

Pinewood Technologies Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPENLANE has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinewood Technologies Group and OPENLANE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinewood Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A OPENLANE 9.00% 12.42% 3.65%

Summary

OPENLANE beats Pinewood Technologies Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power. It also owns and operates the Westview port facility at Prince Rupert for the storage, handling, and loading of third party wood pellets. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. in December 2018. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles. Its digital marketplaces include OPENLANE, a mobile-app enabled solutions that allows dealers to sell and source inventory in the United States. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, including inbound and outbound transportation logistics, reconditioning, vehicle inspection and certification, titling, administrative, and collateral recovery services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The Finance segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company serves commercial customers and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Auction Services, Inc. and changed its name to OPENLANE, Inc. in May 2023. OPENLANE, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

