OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 35.4%

EZU stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity markets of the EMU member countries: those members of the European Union who have adopted the Euro as its currency.

