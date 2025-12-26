Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 8.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after acquiring an additional 873,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $350.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.68 and a 200-day moving average of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.33.

Key Stores Impacting Broadcom

Positive Sentiment: Q4 AI strength — Zacks highlights that Broadcom's AI (XPU) momentum accelerated, with Q4 AI revenue rising ~74% to $6.5B, a swelling order backlog and a bullish 2026 revenue outlook. Strong AI revenue and backlog support upside for AVGO.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism — Cantor Fitzgerald and other outlets name Broadcom among semiconductors poised to outperform in 2026, reflecting favorable sell-side sentiment on AI exposure.

Positive Sentiment: Buy-recommendation momentum & stock picks — Multiple publications (Finbold, The Motley Fool) list Broadcom among top AI buys and among names with heavy "Buy" analyst support heading into 2026, reinforcing demand-side narrative.

Positive Sentiment: Insider buy signals (small) — Reports show modest insider purchases (e.g., Harry You acquiring 1,000 shares) and a brief market reaction tying insider buying to intraday strength. These buys can be read as a minor vote of confidence.

Large insider selling — Company insiders, including the CEO, have executed sizable sales (reports show total insider selling topping ~$100M and Hock Tan selling 130,000 shares), which is weighing on sentiment and raising governance/realization concerns. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin and backlog concerns — Management warned gross margins will decline (driven by higher mix of system sales vs. chips), creating uncertainty about margin quality of the large AI backlog; markets sold the stock after the guidance. This is the primary driver of recent volatility. (Deep dive summary)

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 524,780 shares of company stock worth $195,499,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

