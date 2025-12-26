IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,720 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $113,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of V stock opened at $354.78 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $646.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Hsbc Global Res raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.52.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

