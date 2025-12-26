IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 90.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 116.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NiSource Stock Up 0.7%

NI opened at $41.88 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,983.11. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.