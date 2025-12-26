JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV) Short Interest Up 5,388.3% in December

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,393 shares, a growth of 5,388.3% from the November 30th total of 572 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:TOV opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $194.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00. JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $29.92.
Institutional Trading of JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.
JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Company Profile
The JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks while employing a methodology that seeks to align stock selection and weighting with Jewish value pillars. TOV was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by JLens.
