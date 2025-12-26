XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,615 shares, a growth of 3,209.1% from the November 30th total of 351 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XOMA Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $25.55 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company applies its proprietary protein engineering and antibody optimization platform to generate novel drug candidates targeting autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic diseases. XOMA’s scientific expertise spans antibody discovery, engineering, in vitro and in vivo testing, and early?stage clinical development.

In addition to advancing its own pipeline of antibody candidates, XOMA collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to provide research and development services.

