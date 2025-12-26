North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL) Short Interest Up 4,263.2% in December

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,427 shares, a growth of 4,263.2% from the November 30th total of 514 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:KOOL opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. North Shore Equity Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $13.08.
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Company Profile
