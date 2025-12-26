North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL) Short Interest Up 4,263.2% in December

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,427 shares, a growth of 4,263.2% from the November 30th total of 514 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOOL opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. North Shore Equity Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Company Profile

The North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to outperform the S&P 500 index by investing globally in stocks of any market capitalization. Investments are adjusted towards sectors the funds adviser identifies as possessing the greatest performance potential. KOOL was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by North Shore.

