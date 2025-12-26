Collar Capital Management LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Conagra Brands accounts for about 1.7% of Collar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3%

CAG opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.43 and a beta of -0.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently -636.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

