Covea Finance Takes $6.43 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 50,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $213.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day moving average of $193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $214.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

