Covea Finance Sells 4,300 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Covea Finance lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.80.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $242.75 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $274.98. The company has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Stories

