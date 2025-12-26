Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 57.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 69.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $362.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.61 and a 1 year high of $380.00.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 11.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

