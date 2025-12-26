Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $231.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $242.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.14.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE UHS opened at $227.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average of $197.30.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

