Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 65.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Allegion by 35.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLVD Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.02. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $180.68.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.Allegion’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 27.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

About Allegion

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

