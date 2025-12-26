Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 203.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,778.20. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,138.88. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $167.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.