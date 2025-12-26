Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) President Acquires $21,710.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) President Douglas Reynolds purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 1,470,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,524.35. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ESOA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $130.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 181,631 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Services of America by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Energy Services of America by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESOA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America, Inc (NASDAQ: ESOA) is a provider of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy producers, pipeline operators, and landowners across North America. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes compression systems tailored to meet the needs of natural gas gathering, processing and transmission applications. Its offerings include the sale, lease, and repair of both new and reconditioned compression units, as well as aftermarket parts and field services that support ongoing system performance and reliability.

In addition to core compression services, Energy Services of America delivers turnkey solutions for pipeline operators and gas processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.