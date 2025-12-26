HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 18,001 Putnam BDC Income ETF $PBDC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Putnam BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

PBDC opened at $30.16 on Friday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $241.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8251 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies. PBDC was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Putnam.

