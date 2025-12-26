Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Sells $28,560.18 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $28,560.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 383,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,134.54. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,582 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $36,003.90.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 56,577 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $444,695.22.

On Thursday, December 18th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,816 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $36,815.28.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 2,884 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,063.24.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,030 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $44,359.30.

On Monday, December 15th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,580 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $68,664.20.

On Friday, December 12th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,603 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $51,624.37.

On Thursday, December 11th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,907 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,276.67.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 9,921 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $63,692.82.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,031 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $89,434.45.

Clene Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.79. Clene Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLNN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP boosted its position in shares of Clene by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

