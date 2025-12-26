AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,316.40. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in AGCO by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Down 0.3%

AGCO stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. AGCO has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

