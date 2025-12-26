Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Receives $651.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $651.1765.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $654.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $582.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Recommended Stories

