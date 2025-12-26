Analysts Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT at $26.92

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.9167.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

NVCR stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.81 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 27.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 662.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

