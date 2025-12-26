Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,718 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $334.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.97 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 21.58%.Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WTW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $386.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.