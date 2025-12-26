Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $886,000 Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

IDEX Stock Down 0.1%

IDEX stock opened at $180.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average is $170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $226.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

IDEX declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

