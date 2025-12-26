Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 802.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,559 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $340.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Featured Articles

