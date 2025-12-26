Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333,282 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company had revenue of $76.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.26%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

