Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Danaos Corporation $DAC

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Danaos worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 654,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Danaos by 39.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaos by 183.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Danaos by 46.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Danaos by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DAC stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. Danaos Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.48.

Danaos Increases Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $6.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.17 by ($0.42). Danaos had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaos Corporation will post 29.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 14.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaos

About Danaos

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation is a leading independent owner and manager of containerships, specializing in long-term charters of modern vessels to major liner companies worldwide. The company’s core services include vessel acquisition and sale, technical and crew management, and commercial chartering, all aimed at supporting global containerized trade. Danaos leverages its in-house expertise in operations, maintenance and regulatory compliance to ensure reliable and efficient fleet performance.

Founded in 1972 by Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.