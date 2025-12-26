Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 479,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,181.07. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $86.26 and a one year high of $156.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

