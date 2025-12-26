Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,601 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Santander raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.43. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim’s Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.

The company’s vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.

