Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,298 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF $ARKF

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14,216.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 9,586.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

ARKF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $59.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

