Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IETC. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IETC opened at $103.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms. The market cap-weighted fund targets an increased exposure to firms with high Technology Independence Score. IETC was launched on Mar 21, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

