iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 176,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.09 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

