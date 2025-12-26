Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 122,557 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,557 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 14.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.