Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 154,050 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,050 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,721,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,734 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,585,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,296,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,358 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.25 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum. FPE was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

