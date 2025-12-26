Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,246,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6,626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 621,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 612,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

