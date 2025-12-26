Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF $PSI

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 833.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 60,614 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 232.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $84.52.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States semiconductors companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors.

