Custos Family Office LLC Has $15.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Custos Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 663,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

