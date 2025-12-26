SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK Stock Position Increased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,879 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.