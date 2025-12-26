Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 19.7% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $62.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

