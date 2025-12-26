JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.