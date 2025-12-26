Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 129,864 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 300,641 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDUS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $549,138,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 370,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 34,837 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 322,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 54.03% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.88%.

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

