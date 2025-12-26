CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 56.4% in December

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 709 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 1,625 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CD Projekt Trading Up 3.0%

CD Projekt stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA is a Poland-based video game developer, publisher and digital distribution company best known for its critically acclaimed Role-Playing Games (RPGs). Through its development arm CD Projekt Red, the company designs, develops and publishes blockbuster game franchises, including The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to its core game development activities, CD Projekt operates GOG.com, a digital storefront offering a catalogue of DRM-free PC games, and provides related online services such as multiplayer support, game updates and community forums.

Founded in Warsaw in 1994 by Marcin Iwi?ski and Micha? Kici?ski, CD Projekt initially built its reputation by translating and distributing popular Western titles in Central Europe.

Featured Articles

