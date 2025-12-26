Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) vs. Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Head to Head Review

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Archer Daniels Midland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Archer Daniels Midland shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and Lavoro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Daniels Midland 4 4 1 0 1.67 Lavoro 3 1 0 0 1.25

Profitability

Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus target price of $54.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.72%. Lavoro has a consensus target price of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 476.76%. Given Lavoro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Archer Daniels Midland.

This table compares Archer Daniels Midland and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Daniels Midland 1.43% 8.01% 3.40% Lavoro N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Archer Daniels Midland has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archer Daniels Midland and Lavoro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Daniels Midland $85.53 billion 0.32 $1.80 billion $2.45 23.54 Lavoro $1.89 billion 0.04 -$152.49 million ($1.63) -0.37

Archer Daniels Midland has higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archer Daniels Midland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Archer Daniels Midland beats Lavoro on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The company originates, merchandises, stores, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds and soft seeds. It also engages in the agricultural commodity and feed product import, export, and distribution; and various structured trade finance activities. In addition, the company offers soybean meal and oil; vegetable and salad oils and protein meals; ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial customers; margarine, shortening, and other food products; and partially refined oils to produce biodiesel and glycols for use in chemicals, paints, and other industrial products. Further, it provides peanuts, peanut-derived ingredients, and cotton cellulose pulp; sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, wheat flour, and dextrose; alcohol, and other food and animal feed ingredients; ethyl alcohol and ethanol; corn gluten feed and meal; distillers' grains; corn germ; and citric acids. Additionally, the company provides proteins, natural flavors, flavor systems, natural colors, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, enzymes, and botanical extracts; and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; and contract and private label pet treats and food products. It also offers futures commission merchant; commodity brokerage services; cash margins and securities pledged to commodity exchange clearinghouse; and cash pledged as security under certain insurance arrangements. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

