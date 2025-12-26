Head-To-Head Review: Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) & American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY)

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

Volatility and Risk

American Noble Gas has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Noble Gas 2 7 2 0 2.00 Fujitsu 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Noble Gas and Fujitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Noble Gas currently has a consensus price target of $16.65, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. Given American Noble Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Noble Gas is more favorable than Fujitsu.

Dividends

American Noble Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. American Noble Gas pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fujitsu pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares American Noble Gas and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Noble Gas 16.58% 29.40% 18.87% Fujitsu N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Noble Gas and Fujitsu”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Noble Gas $19.28 billion 4.00 $3.16 billion $0.78 23.85 Fujitsu $23.31 billion 2.21 $1.45 billion $0.45 60.80

American Noble Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fujitsu. American Noble Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Fujitsu on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Noble Gas

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.