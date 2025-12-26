Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $762,215.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,974.44. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,067. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 27,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 72,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $114.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $123.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

