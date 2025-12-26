Head-To-Head Survey: Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) vs. Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD)

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -279.50% -204.46% Biodexa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cadrenal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadrenal Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cadrenal Therapeutics and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cadrenal Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 347.87%. Given Cadrenal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadrenal Therapeutics is more favorable than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.65 million ($8.01) -0.89 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals $470,000.00 3.77 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cadrenal Therapeutics.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease. In addition, the company offers drug delivery platforms, such as Q-Sphera, a polymer microsphere microtechnology used for sustained release drug delivery; MidaSolve, an oligosaccharide nanotechnology used to solubilize drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; and MidaCore, a gold nanoparticle used for targeting sites of disease by using chemotherapeutic agents or immunotherapeutic agents. It has collaboration agreements with Janssen and Melior. The company was formerly known as Midatech Pharma plc and changed its name to Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc in March 2023. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

