Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 292.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.20 million, a PE ratio of -405.90 and a beta of 1.77. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.06). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $448.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.